"American Pickers" Are Coming to Virginia, and They Want Your Treasures 

The hit History channel series "American Pickers" is looking for Virginians who have interesting stuff to sell.

The reality television show features antique "pickers" Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel the U.S. in search of rare items.

The pair will film in Virginia in May, according to a news release. A casting associate with the show said they don't yet have a plan for where in the state to travel.

"We are hoping to be in the Hampton Roads area, but it depends on the response we get from collectors," Cat Raynor said in an email.

The show "is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure," officials said in the release.

If you're a collector and would like to appear on the show, send your name, contact info, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).

This story originally appeared on PilotOnline.com.