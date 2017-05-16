Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

May 16, 2017 Arts & Events » Night and Day

Event Pick: Adult Spelling Bee at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery 

May 18, 4:30 p.m.

click to enlarge night20_spelling.jpg
Some people take pride in spelling, rather than putting their trust into the hands of a computer. Here’s a chance to show your spelling skills in a competitive format that will benefit young Richmond students. On Thursday, May 18, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, your team can compete for the 2017 RVA Bee trophy and bragging rights. Proceeds benefit the after-school programs of the nonprofit Podium. For information, visit thepodiumfoundation.org.

Tags:

More Night and Day »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
16 Wed
17 Thu
18 Fri
19 Sat
20 Sun
21 Mon
22

Submit an event

  • Re: This Historic Building Near the Institute for Contemporary Art Deserved a Better Fate than Parking

    • It should be a wonderful art facility---but the location is absolutely terrible. Belvedere and Broad…

    • Posted by kazoo
    • on May 15, 2017

  • Re: This Historic Building Near the Institute for Contemporary Art Deserved a Better Fate than Parking

    • Scott, you need to adopt a puppy.

    • Posted by PackFan
    • on May 15, 2017

  • Re: This Historic Building Near the Institute for Contemporary Art Deserved a Better Fate than Parking

    • VCU promised Platinum LEED. They are not going to deliver that, but I am sure…

    • Posted by Scott
    • on May 15, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in Night and Day

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation