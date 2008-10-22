Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

October 22, 2008 Special/Signature Issues » ii

Abused horses find a second chance at a New Kent County 

From Richmond Giving Magazine

By

Tools

  • Share
  • Email
  • Print
  • Add to favorites
  • Add to Custom List
Nine years ago, Pearl was the first. After 34 years of work had been wrung from her frame, she was left in a backyard to starve. Then there was Dawn, a skeleton with a hanging head. She weighed 350 pounds --…

full article »

Tags:

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Melissa Scott Sinclair

Latest in ii

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation