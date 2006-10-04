A recovering heroin addict pays a price for causing trouble at a clinic. 

Jeremy Hudson's goal in life is to keep off heroin. So far, he's gone a year and four months without it. And for Hudson, 27, that's a record. Seven years of heroin had cost Hudson and his family cars, jobs, houses and…
