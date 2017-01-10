Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

January 10, 2017 News & Features » News and Features

4 Local Service Ideas for MLK Day in Richmond 

By
click to enlarge Martin Luther King Jr.

Library of Congress

Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, and so does HandsOn Greater Richmond. The local nonprofit is supporting the idea of the Jan. 16 holiday serving as a national day of service — “a day on, not a day off.” Here are a few volunteer opportunities:

1. Make greeting cards at Richmond Entrepreneur’s Assistance Program: Create and send cards to those who need them most: seniors, veterans, inmates, hospital patients, or heck, maybe your mother. Regency Square, 1420 N. Parham Road from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. reapva.org.

2. Paint some walls at Elk Hill Farm: You can throw on clothes you most want to get paint on and help spruce up the gym walls at 1975 Elk Hill Road from 9 a.m.-noon. elkhill.org.

3. Honor some of Richmond’s late black leaders and residents at historic Evergreen Cemetery: Volunteers are needed to clear weeds, clean gravestones and help combat overgrowth. Evergreen Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. evergreencemeteryva.wordpress.org.

4. You can find more volunteer opportunities online at handsonrva.org. And when you’ve wiped your brow from the work, how about a movie? The Byrd Theatre is running films to mark the occasion: “Selma” at 7:15 p.m. and “Do the Right Thing” at 9:30 p.m.

Tags:

More News and Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events Calendar

Tue
10 Wed
11 Thu
12 Fri
13 Sat
14 Sun
15 Mon
16

Submit an event

  • Re: Elusive Antidote: A Survival Story in the Fight Against Virginia's Opioid Epidemic

    • Thank you Style for publishing this story. Alison, thank you for demonstrating your courage and…

    • Posted by Betty Worden Frisbie
    • on January 10, 2017

  • Re: Elusive Antidote: A Survival Story in the Fight Against Virginia's Opioid Epidemic

    • She is amazing and a valuable asset to the recovery community!!!

    • Posted by Honesty Liller
    • on January 10, 2017

  • Re: Cold Shoulder Forms Between Nikki-Dee Ray and WxRisk Ahead of Snowstorm

    • moretothestory - i have a hard time believing you had the "misfortune" to just stumble…

    • Posted by nothingmoretothestorythanyouwanttoinvolveyourselfin
    • on January 10, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Latest in News and Features

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation