4 Local Service Ideas for MLK Day in Richmond 

Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream, and so does HandsOn Greater Richmond. The local nonprofit is supporting the idea of the Jan. 16 holiday serving as a national day of service — “a day on, not a day off.” Here are a few volunteer opportunities:

1. Make greeting cards at Richmond Entrepreneur’s Assistance Program: Create and send cards to those who need them most: seniors, veterans, inmates, hospital patients, or heck, maybe your mother. Regency Square, 1420 N. Parham Road from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. reapva.org.

2. Paint some walls at Elk Hill Farm: You can throw on clothes you most want to get paint on and help spruce up the gym walls at 1975 Elk Hill Road from 9 a.m.-noon. elkhill.org.

3. Honor some of Richmond’s late black leaders and residents at historic Evergreen Cemetery: Volunteers are needed to clear weeds, clean gravestones and help combat overgrowth. Evergreen Road, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. evergreencemeteryva.wordpress.org.

4. You can find more volunteer opportunities online at handsonrva.org. And when you’ve wiped your brow from the work, how about a movie? The Byrd Theatre is running films to mark the occasion: “Selma” at 7:15 p.m. and “Do the Right Thing” at 9:30 p.m.