3 Quirky Richmond Film Events 

1. “Who is Vermin Supreme? an Outsider Odyssey” at Strange Matter on Jan. 24. There’s a free screening of the documentary at 6 p.m. about the outsider political candidate and performance artist with the large toothbrush who campaigned on a promise of a free pony for every American. Stick around to see the man himself with Rob Potylo and Maximum Zero at 8. $10-$12. strangematterrva.com.
2. “Facing Fascism: Time Capsules,” a mini film fest at the Bijou Film Center over two weekends. The first weekend, Jan. 19-22, features Charlie Chaplin’s “The Great Dictator” and Frederico Fellini’s “Amacord.” Admission is $7 or $5 with student ID. For times visit bijoufilmcenter.org.
3. “The Thrillbillys” at Visual Arts Center, presented by James River Film Society on Jan. 21 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. It’s a 16 mm screening of the 2001 exploitation film by local filmmaker Jim Stramel. Door prizes with cash bar. $5. visarts.org.
