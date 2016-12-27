14 Ways to Do New Year’s Eve in Richmond 

Among Daywalkers at Lamplighter

Sometimes it’s too much to have to wait until midnight to celebrate. How about an early start with a ball drop, complimentary hot cocoa, and No BS Brass at noon? 116 S. Addison Street. Free. lamplightercoffee.com.

With a Cigar at Havana ’59

You can grab some champagne and a cigar and salsa the year away. Why not add a dinner ticket? It’s only the last night of 2016 once. 16 N. 17th St. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. $30 online, or $40 at the door. Reservations at 780-2822.

With a Guinness at Siné Irish Pub

The Guinness toast at 7 p.m. because … Ireland time zones. And a champagne toast at midnight because … America. 1327 E. Cary St. 7 p.m.- midnight. $20 online, $25 at the door. sineirishpub.com.

With a Refreshing Cider at Buskey

Complete with hors d’oeuvres, commemorative glasses, and cider specials — because champagne is sooo 2016. 2910 W. Leigh St. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. $25-$35. The earlier you order the better. buskeycider.com.

On a Rooftop at the Hof

Kiss the year goodbye with a little alcohol and a lotta burlesque. Plus great gypsy-inspired brass music by Washington’s Black Masala. 2818 W. Broad St. 8 p.m.-2:30 a.m. $35, or $150 if you’re feeling like a VIP. hofheimerbuilding.com.

With Flair at Quirk Hotel

You can choose from a three- or six-course meal, a late-night party — or a combination, if you want a little excess. It’s New Year’s Eve, after all. 201 W. Broad St. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. or 10 p.m., depending on what kind of night you want to have. $20-$89. quirkhotel.com.

In Stitches at Coalition Theater

Cocktails and snacks, interrupted by a comedy show, followed by music and dancing, ending with champagne. 8 W. Broad St. 8 p.m. $30. Tickets at RVAComedy.com.

In Crisp, White Pants at the Broadberry

You can celebrate like you’re on an ’80s yacht by joining favorite white-pants’d band, Three Sheets to the Wind, with some white pants of your own. 2729 W. Broad St. 8 p.m. $7-$40. thebroadberry.com.

With French Wine at Amour Wine Bistro

What’s the best part about France? The food, of course. You can eat your way into 2017 with fine French cuisine and even finer French wine. 3129 W. Cary St. 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. $79-$138, depending on your wine preference. Tickets and menu details at amourwinebistro.com.

With In-Demand Beer at the Veil

A way to ring in 2017 with DJs, dancing and craft beer like the true Richmonder you are. 1301 Roseneath Road. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. No cover. theveilbrewing.com.

With Drag Queens at Godfrey’s

As if anyone knows how to party more than a drag queen. You can grab dinner and stay the evening or show up later to celebrate. 308 E. Grace St. Drag dinner show at 6 p.m., all the rest of the good stuff at 10. $20 for dinner, $15 for the party, $30 for both. godfreysva.com.

With a Broadway Star at Richmond Triangle Players

Singer Emily Skinner offers two cabaret-style shows from the Great White Way. Includes champagne toast, Times Square ball-drop viewing and light desserts. 1300 Altamont Ave. 8 p.m. $45-$75. rtriangle.org.

With Fire Twirlers at Diversity Richmond

Parker Galore is back with his fire performance, DJ, circus arts, interactive art installation and live-painting extravaganza known as the Party Liberation Front’s Decemberween 11. 1407 Sherwood Ave. Early bird tickets are sold out. $28. decemberween11.brownpapertickets.com.

With the Silver Bullets at Uptown Alley Bowling

Real Americans bowl on holidays. Evening includes a balloon drop, champagne toast at midnight, prize giveaways and the Silver Bullets band at 9 p.m. Hot damn. 6101 Brad McNeer Parkway, Midlothian. Dudes, male and female, 21 and older. $10 cover. uptownalleyrichmond.com.