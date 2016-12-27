Style Weekly

12 GIFs that Defined Richmond in 2016 

The year-end roundup that you never asked for.

VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art begins to loom over Belvidere and Broad streets.

Henrico native Townley Haas hangs out with Ryan Lochte and Michael Phelps at the Rio Olympics this year, bringing home gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Richmond musician Lucy Dacus invites a bunch of attractive white people to dance around in her video for “I Don’t Want to be Funny Anymore.”


Stone Brewing produces the first of its east coast beer, as Richmond slowly attempts to replace cigarettes with beer as its taxable sin of choice.


It’s always happy hour in Governor McAuliffe’s administration. He will take any opportunity to try a new Virginia beer.


Myrna Morrissey shuts down the press conference inside her home when questions turn to mayoral candidate Joe Morrissey’s relationship with a client.


Levar Stoney’s campaign ads double as dating profile videos. Richmond collectively decides to swipe right on Nov. 8, electing the single, 35-year-old mayor.


Joe Morrissey and Levar Stoney fist bump at the Mayorathon forum, after Stoney says he would make Morrissey head of his security detail as mayor. No word yet on whether that campaign promise will be upheld.


For one brief, shining moment, Virginia’s dad, Sen. Tim Kaine, was America’s dad.


Protesters in Richmond worked overtime in 2016.


Remember the Maggie Walker statue live oak? Yeah, neither do we.


The Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Ned Oliver buys a drone and promptly videos the entire skyline from the air. It’s just in time for shots of the new T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge.

What did we miss?

