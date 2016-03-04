Behind the Photo: Isuzu Pup and Chevy SSR

Yesterday, while in Petersburg, I noticed this rusty Isuzu Pup truck with antique plates parked in an empty parking lot. In the background sat a newer Chevy SSR. The juxtaposition of the old and new makes the shot.

While trying to do a bit of research on the Pup, I read a humorous quote on the site dedicated to the "humble little Isuzu Pup". "If there's ever a nuclear holocaust, the only thing left will cockroaches and Isuzu diesels. From what I gather, the first generation of these vehicles came out between 1972 and 1980. This one's registration had expired in 2012.