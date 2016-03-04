Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

The Lens

Archives | RSS

  |  
click to enlarge isuzu_pup_chevy_ssr.jpg

Scott Elmquist

Friday, March 4, 2016

Behind the Photo: Isuzu Pup and Chevy SSR

Posted By on Fri, Mar 4, 2016 at 5:00 PM

Yesterday, while in Petersburg, I noticed this rusty Isuzu Pup truck with antique plates parked in an empty parking lot. In the background sat a newer Chevy SSR. The juxtaposition of the old and new makes the shot.

While trying to do a bit of research on the Pup, I read a humorous quote on the site dedicated to the "humble little Isuzu Pup". "If there's ever a nuclear holocaust, the only thing left will cockroaches and Isuzu diesels. From what I gather, the first generation of these vehicles came out between 1972 and 1980. This one's registration had expired in 2012.

Readers also liked…

  • Behind the Photo: Chevy Truck

    • by Scott Elmquist
    • Jan 15, 2016

  • The Race to Watch

    With three Democrats, a Republican and a Libertarian hoping to replace state Sen. John Watkins, the 10th District has become one of the most competitive races in Virginia.
    • by Peter Galuszka
    • Jun 2, 2015

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

Latest in The Lens

Style Weekly

Other Publications

2016+Healthy+Aging
Richmond+360+%28Other%29

Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
All rights reserved
Powered by Foundation