VCU Names New Dean for School of the Arts, Shawn Brixey

click to enlarge New dean of the VCU School of the Arts, Shawn Brixey, is a graduate from The Media Lab at MIT in design.

After a long search, Virginia Commonwealth University has named Shawn Brixey as dean of VCU School of the Arts.

Brixey serves as dean of the School of the Arts, Media, Performance and Design at York University in Toronto.

“I am pleased to welcome Shawn Brixey to VCU as the new dean of our School of the Arts,” VCU President Michael Rao said in a press release. “In addition to being an accomplished artist, Shawn’s background as an educator, researcher, writer and inventor makes him the perfect fit for our university. We all look forward to working with Shawn and are happy to have him as the leader of the nation's No. 1-ranked public school of the arts.”

Here's more about Brixey from the VCU announcement below. Stay tuned for a Q&A that Style will have with the new arts dean in the coming days.