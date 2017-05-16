Trey Songz Hosting After-Party at Kabana on May 20

click to enlarge R&B and hip-hop star, Trey Songz, from Petersburg.

Following his concert on Saturday, May 20 at Dominion Arts Center, Grammy-nominated performer Trey Songz will be hosting an after-party at the Kabana rooftop with music by Washington, DC's Vicious.

The Petersburg native and Atlantic recording artist currently is touring behind his latest album, "Tremaine the Album."

Songz is hosting the party with MikeXAngel and the event starts at 10 p.m. and runs until 2 a.m. A cover charge of $20 allows attendees access to the event. VIP tables are available but require a three-bottle minimum purchase, according to a press release. For VIP tables, email vip@kabanarooftop.com.

Songz and Chris Brown recently made news for responding to rapper Bow Wow, who claimed credit for kickstarting their careers.