Richmond To Host Major Conference on Islamic Art

In 2004, Richmond held its first major international conference on Islamic Art. Since then, the conference has been held in Qatar, Spain and Italy. Next fall, it will be returning to Richmond's Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Nov. 2 through Nov. 4.

“Islamic Art: Past, Present and Future” is sponsored by Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts, VCUarts Qatar and the Qatar Foundation. The Thursday through Saturday event will feature opening remarks by "her excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa Bint Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani," the chairperson of Qatar Museums, Doha Film Institute and Qatar Leadership, and a "proponent of the arts as a catalyst for education, dialogue and exchange," according to a press release.

The symposium is open to the public, though registration is $10 per day. All programs will take place in the Cheek Theater, VMFA, 200 N. Boulevard. Visit ​islamicartdoha.org​ to get more info or register.

The conference will feature 13 of the leading scholars, curators and artists of Islamic art and architecture. The event will include a number of presentations addressing "how Islamic art engages with contemporary politics, global capitalism, gender, religion and history -- and how Western museums have approached collecting and curating the arts of the Islamic world," per the release.

Here's a list of additional artists and speakers that will be appearing at the conference from the release: