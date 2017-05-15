Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live Tour Coming To Richmond

click to enlarge For nearly 30 years, the cult comedy television series "Mystery Science Theater 3000" has been making people laugh. New episodes began on Netflix in April.

If you're a fan of cheesy movies and cartoonish characters talking over them, you'll be delighted to know that "Mystery Science Theater 3000" is for the first time ever, taking its show on the road for live performances -- and Richmond made the cut.

Joel Hodgson, creator of the now Netflix-based television show, and its new host Jonah Heston (Jonah Ray) will be performing two separate shows, ticketed separately, at Dominion Arts Center on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Here's more info on ticket sales from the press release: