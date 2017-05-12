Raekwon show announced for Broadberry, July 11

click to enlarge

Hip-hop fans rejoice, one of the best shows of the summer was just announced: Rapper Raekwon of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan will be performing at the Broadberry on Tuesday, July 11. The veteran MC will be touring in support of "The Wild," released in March.

Joining him on the bill will be local talent Black Liquid, Noah O, and Tennison (DJ Harrison and Tennishu). The doors open at 8 p.m. and show is at 9 p.m. Cost is $30 in advance, or $35 at the door. Go here to find out more about tix.