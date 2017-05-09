Style Weekly

Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Guitarist DJ Williams "Detained" In Middle East

GoFundMe launched to support the musician while he's missing work.

Posted By on Tue, May 9, 2017 at 2:00 PM

Guitarist DJ Williams is well known among the jamband community in Richmond. He now lives in Los Angeles.
  • Guitarist DJ Williams is well known among the jamband community in Richmond. He now lives in Los Angeles.

Richmond guitarist DJ Williams, known for his touring work with Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, recently moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career in music.

While it's not unusual for him to tour constantly, people are worried about him after wrote a letter to friends that, due to his own "missteps," he had been detained in the Middle East.

Family and Friends,

Due to a series of missteps on my part I have been detained in the Middle East for the time being. I want to say thank you to everyone for all of the love, support, encouragement and letters during this difficult time. I am staying positive and strong, and I'm going to come out of this a better person.

Thank you for your continued love and support, DJ

His friends have started a GoFundMe page (DJ Williams Appreciation Fund) that has already raised over $6,000 dollars to help the musician. Style has reached out to the singer and will update accordingly.

Denson and his group is scheduled to perform with keyboardist Melvin Seals at the 930 Club in Washington on May 19.

