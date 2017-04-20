Style Weekly

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Richmond Ballet More Than Half Way Down "Road to the Future"

State ballet announces $10 million fundraising drive at Dominion.

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge Founding Artistic Director Stoner Winslett speaks at a press conference at Dominion Resources on Wednesday.
The Richmond Ballet, who only two years ago toured four cities in China, has announced a new $10 million dollar fundraising campaign.

Best part? $6.35 million has already been raised by the ballet's generous donors.

Founding Artistic Director Stoner Winslett spoke at an evening press conference on Wednesday at Dominion Resources and noted that the purpose of the "Road to the Future" campaign was to support core needs including education, national and international touring, creative capital, building enhancements and endowment.

Campaign Chairs David R. Beran, Thomas F. Farrell II, and John A. Luke Jr. explained that given how far the Ballet has come since 1957, “the time is now to take Richmond Ballet, The State Ballet of Virginia, to the next level of support,” according to a press release.

Style has reached out to the campaign director for more details and will update this blog accordingly.

