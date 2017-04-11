Check Out The Huge New Sculpture Installed Outside VMFA

click to enlarge "Chloe" by Catalan artist Jaume Plensa. The work represents the second piece in the VMFA’s outdoor commissioning strategy.

Workers at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts have just installed a massive new sculpture named Chloe in the Robins Sculpture Garden. The 24-foot tall piece by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa is visible from both the Boulevard and Grove Avenue.

The museum commissioned the piece as part of their five-year strategic plan to add site-specific pieces to the E. Claiborne and Lora Robins Sculpture Garden, a popular spot for yoga and to just hang out on a sunny day (like today).

Although nobody was available today to answer Style questions about cost and other technical aspects, a horticulture specialist who will be filling in the marked off area that holds the work told us it looks especially nice in the evening sun, or the magic hour as some call it.

click to enlarge Jaume Plensa

Plensa will be at the museum on Thursday, April 27 to unveil Chloe in the sculpture garden at 5:45 pm. In the event of inclement weather, check VMFA’s calendar online for updates regarding the unveiling: Plensa will discuss his work in a public lecture at 6:30 pm in the Leslie Cheek Theater. Tickets for the artist talk are $8 ($5 for VMFA members).

The piece continues a long series of heads by the artist (born 1955) featuring young girls with eyes closed, whose "dreamlike qualities transform their surroundings," according to a release.

Here's more info from the press release:

“In today’s increasingly cynical culture, Jaume Plensa operates from a deeply held belief in shared human values,” said Alex Nyerges, VMFA Director. “When you view Chloe, you will find a sense of calm and contemplation from any angle of this remarkable sculpture. This is an iconic work that defines the level of ambition we will seek in future commissions. We already are in discussions with another acclaimed sculptor for the next site-specific work, and we will continue to seek out leading national and international artists who will draw on their unique skills to create pieces that reflect our strategic vision for our outdoor collection” . . . Although this piece is similar to Plensa’s Echo at the Seattle Art Museum and Laura at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery in Buffalo, N.Y., Chloe is the first of these heads to be cast in one piece on such a large scale. While those previous works feature visible seams where separately cast pieces were stacked on each other, Chloe will arrive with a smooth, unbroken surface. In creating Chloe specifically for the VMFA grounds, Plensa also distorted her profile by compressing its depth. As a result, viewers will experience unexpected shifts in perspectives as they move around the sculpture, and the marble dust coating the surface will reflect light—adding a glittering, otherworldly dimension. “Beauty is the big connection with all things and with all people, the vast place which contains all our memories. Something we carry anchored in us, an emotion,” said Plensa, when asked about Chloe and its impact on future visitors to VMFA's sculpture garden. “A sculpture of this magnitude in this outdoor venue offers yet another way for our visitors to engage with contemporary art,” said Dr. Michael Taylor, Chief Curator and Deputy Director for Art and Education at VMFA. “We were honored to work with Jaume in commissioning Chloe, which we know will become a popular and iconic addition to our sculpture garden.” In pursuing this commission, VMFA ensured that the sculpture’s proportions complement the scale of the main VMFA museum building. Chloe’s site is centrally located at the end of the walkway leading from the main entrance into the garden. Plensa visited VMFA in September 2014, and a VMFA delegation met with the artist a year later at his Barcelona, Spain, studio to learn about his process and to view a similar sculpture of about half the size of the proposed Chloe. In advance of the new installation, VMFA moved the Untitled, Mission Clay Pittsburg Project—a glazed ceramic sculpture by Jun Kaneko (American, born Japan, 1965)—from that site to its new location by the main museum entrance.

And more about the artist, Jaume Plensa, from the release:

Over his 30-year career, Catalan artist Jaume Plensa has had exhibitions and commissions in more than 20 countries, from Japan to Brazil. He is perhaps best known in the United States for his 50-foot Crown Fountain, which has served as an iconic destination in Chicago’s Millennium Park for more than a decade. In summer 2010, Plensa gained critical recognition for his successful six-month installation in New York’s Madison Square Garden of a 44-foot sculpture of a 9-year-old girl, Echo, now installed permanently at the Seattle Art Museum’s Olympic Sculpture Garden. More recently, Plensa exhibited his work at the 2015 Venice Biennale, as well as at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts in Nashville, Tennessee, which organized the comprehensive Jaume Plensa: The Human Landscape exhibition that traveled in 2016.