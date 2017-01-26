Scream Much Lately?

The internationally acclaimed exhibit, "Jasper Johns and Edvard Munch: Love, Loss and the Cycle of Life" will be offered free of charge at the VMFA as part of "Scream Sundays" for the the next three Sundays, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.
Visitors must still have timed entry tickets, which can be picked up any time at the Vistor Services desk, or reserved online or by phone at 804.340.1405. The exhibition closes on Feb. 20.
Read our contributing editor Edwin Slipek's preview of it here.
