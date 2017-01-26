Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

Studio Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017

Scream Much Lately?

VMFA's Jasper Johns and Edvard Munch Exhibit Free For Next Three Sundays

Posted By on Thu, Jan 26, 2017 at 4:50 PM

click to enlarge Edvard Munch, "The Scream," 1895.
  • Edvard Munch, "The Scream," 1895.

The internationally acclaimed exhibit, "Jasper Johns and Edvard Munch: Love, Loss and the Cycle of Life" will be offered free of charge at the VMFA as part of "Scream Sundays" for the the next three Sundays, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12.

Visitors must still have timed entry tickets, which can be picked up any time at the Vistor Services desk, or reserved online or by phone at 804.340.1405. The exhibition closes on Feb. 20.

Read our contributing editor Edwin Slipek's preview of it here.

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Studio Blog

  • Re: American Indian Film Festival Coming to Richmond

    • Please post date and time so we all can put on our calendars.

    • Posted by John Rayfield
    • on January 24, 2017

  • Re: Preview: Grouped Art Show in Forest View Heights

    • Place is dope! Signed, your neighbor.

    • Posted by StreetPirate
    • on January 24, 2017

  • Re: Ween Performing in Charlottesville on April 20

    • "Legendary, stoner, jam band"? I wanted to direct my comments toward the actual author, but…

    • Posted by Patrick Vaccarino
    • on January 17, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Top Commenters

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation