The Pixies Returning To The National In May

click to enlarge The Pixies with new member Paz Lenchantin to the far left.

Indie rock legends the Pixies will be performing at the National on Tuesday, May 9 in support of their sixth album, "Head Carrier."

The pre-sale for the American tour begins today at 10 a.m. via the Pixies' website using the password MASHER. Tickets are $43 plus applicable charges.