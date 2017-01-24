Style Weekly

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

The Pixies Returning To The National In May

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 10:10 AM

The Pixies with new member Paz Lenchantin to the far left.
  • The Pixies with new member Paz Lenchantin to the far left.

Indie rock legends the Pixies will be performing at the National on Tuesday, May 9 in support of their sixth album, "Head Carrier."

The pre-sale for the American tour begins today at 10 a.m. via the Pixies' website using the password MASHER. Tickets are $43 plus applicable charges.

