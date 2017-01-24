The Pixies Returning To The National In May

Indie rock legends the Pixies will be performing at the National on Tuesday, May 9 in support of their sixth album, "Head Carrier."
The pre-sale for the American tour begins today at 10 a.m. via the Pixies' website using the password MASHER. Tickets are $43 plus applicable charges.
