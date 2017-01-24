Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

Studio Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Hard Working Americans and SteelDrivers Headline Dominion Riverrock 2017

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge Hard Working Americans featuring Dave Schools (far right).
  • Hard Working Americans featuring Dave Schools (far right).

Dominion Riverrock announced today the full list of music acts performing at its ninth festival on Brown's Island and Historic Tredegar this May 19 through 21. All concerts are free and open to the public.

On Friday, May 19, the bluegrass of the SteelDrivers takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, May 20, Hard Working Americans, featuring Richmond native Dave Schools (Widespread Panic), will be the headliner, taking the stage at 8:00 p.m.

Many local bands are also included, such as Camp Howard, Trongone Band, and Jouwala Collective.

Here's the full schedule: Friday, May 19

Front Country: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Larry Keel Experience 7:15 – 8:15 p.m.

The SteelDrivers 8:30 – 9:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

The Bush League: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.

Camp Howard: 2:15 – 3:00 p.m.

Jouwala Collective: 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.

Los Colognes: 4:45 – 5:45 p.m.

The London Souls: 6:15 – 7:30 p.m.

Hard Working Americans: 8:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

The Folly: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

The Trongone Band: 2:20 – 3:20 p.m.

Cris Jacobs Band: 3:40 – 5:00 p.m.

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Studio Blog

  • Re: Ween Performing in Charlottesville on April 20

    • "Legendary, stoner, jam band"? I wanted to direct my comments toward the actual author, but…

    • Posted by Patrick Vaccarino
    • on January 17, 2017

  • Re: American Indian Film Festival Coming to Richmond

    • This is great and exciting news! Really looking forward to yet another fine film festival…

    • Posted by Anonymous
    • on January 14, 2017

  • Re: VCU Professor Becomes Underwriting Voice of NPR

    • Sorry, his is one of the most annoying voices on NPR. Yet more vocal fry.

    • Posted by More vocal fry
    • on January 13, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Top Commenters

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation