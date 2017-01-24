Hard Working Americans and SteelDrivers Headline Dominion Riverrock 2017

Dominion Riverrock announced today the full list of music acts performing at its ninth festival on Brown's Island and Historic Tredegar this May 19 through 21. All concerts are free and open to the public.
On Friday, May 19, the bluegrass of the SteelDrivers takes the stage at 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, May 20, Hard Working Americans, featuring Richmond native Dave Schools (Widespread Panic), will be the headliner, taking the stage at 8:00 p.m.
Many local bands are also included, such as Camp Howard, Trongone Band, and Jouwala Collective.
Here's the full schedule: Friday, May 19
Front Country: 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Larry Keel Experience 7:15 – 8:15 p.m.
The SteelDrivers 8:30 – 9:45 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
The Bush League: 1:00 – 1:45 p.m.
Camp Howard: 2:15 – 3:00 p.m.
Jouwala Collective: 3:30 – 4:15 p.m.
Los Colognes: 4:45 – 5:45 p.m.
The London Souls: 6:15 – 7:30 p.m.
Hard Working Americans: 8:00 – 9:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
The Folly: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
The Trongone Band: 2:20 – 3:20 p.m.
Cris Jacobs Band: 3:40 – 5:00 p.m.
