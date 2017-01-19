Ryan Adams Performing Two Nights at National in March

Finely disheveled rocker Ryan Adams is performing for two nights, on Sunday, March 5 and Monday, March 6, at the National. Tickets are $43 to $48 and go on sale Friday, Jan. 27. See the National's website for more.
Adams has a few connections to the area: Richmond keyboardist Daniel Clark has toured with his band and Adams has also performed in the past with acclaimed local musician, Natalie Prass. He's also twttted his love for local band, Sleepwalkers.
