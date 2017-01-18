VMFA Acquires Romare Bearden Painting

click to enlarge "Three Folk Musicians," 1967, Romare Bearden (American, 1911-1988), collage of various papers with paint and graphite on canvas, 50 x 60 in. Art © Romare Bearden Foundation/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY

From the press release desk: VMFA has acquired one of the better known works by African-American artist Romare Bearden (1911-1988) for its mid-to-late 20th Century Galleries on the museum's second floor.

"Three Folk Musicians" (1967) will go on view for a limited time from Feb. 1 to March 6.

The acquisition was proposed by two VMFA curators, Sarah Eckhardt, associate curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, and Leo G. Mazow, Louise B. and J. Harwood Cochrane Curator of American Art.

According to a press release from the museum: “Three Folk Musicians is as culturally relevant as it is formally beguiling,” Mazow said. “It appeals to us for aesthetic reasons, as well as its connection to cultural and social issues.”

“It is impossible to tell the story of 20th century American art without a 1960s collage by Romare Bearden. Not only does Bearden engage and synthesize many key art historical strands and movements from the first half of the 20th century – such as Cubism, the Harlem Renaissance, and Abstract Expressionism – but countless artists working today cite his work as a major influence,” Eckhart said in the release. “This piece will function as a bridge drawing together several areas of the collection at VMFA.”

Here's more from the press release: