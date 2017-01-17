Style Weekly

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Ween Performing in Charlottesville on April 20

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge ween_4.jpg

Legendary stoner jam band Ween will be performing at the Sprint Pavilion in Charlottesville on April 20. Tickets are $45 and go on sale on Jan.20 at 10 a.m. at sprintpavilion.com.

The band recently reunited for three shows each in Broomfield, CO and New York, NY that sold out instantly and, according to a press release, were “fucking mind-blowing.”

