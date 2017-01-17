Ween Performing in Charlottesville on April 20

Legendary stoner jam band Ween will be performing at the Sprint Pavilion in Charlottesville on April 20. Tickets are $45 and go on sale on Jan.20 at 10 a.m. at sprintpavilion.com.
The band recently reunited for three shows each in Broomfield, CO and New York, NY that sold out instantly and, according to a press release, were “fucking mind-blowing.”
