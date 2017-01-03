Style Weekly

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Broadberry Music Venue Installing New Bathrooms

  • Mid-sized music venue, The Broadberry (2729 W. Broad St.), has been making a name for itself over past two years with diverse shows.

There’s a big 'ole hole in the flo at the Broadberry.

The mid-sized concert venue near the corner of Boulevard and Broad, known for booking a diverse mix of indie rock, jamband, metal and hip-hop shows, is currently closed as owners install new bathrooms near the entrance to the venue. The club will still keep the current bathroom located to the right of the stage.

“We just wanted to increase the customer experience,” says owner and booker, Lucas Fritz. “Whenever the room was full you used to have to trek through the crowd to the bathroom [near the stage]. Now you can stay by the stage to use the bathroom, or use the ones in back.”

Workers are in the process of digging a trench the length of the bar to run a sewer line and water lines from the back of the venue to the front, then framing out the two bathrooms. Owners also recently updated the sound system, Fritz notes.

The venue will have a grand re-opening the weekend of Jan. 13 through 15 which features big shows including Wrinkle Neck Mules with Sarah White (Friday, Jan. 13), No BS Brass 10-Year Anniversary show with Afro Zen All-Stars (Saturday, Jan. 14) and closing out the non-stop party weekend with local metal faves Municipal Waste and Inter Arma (Sunday, Jan. 15) plus Deceased, Left Cross and Cruelsifix.

Really, what better way to totally break in new bathrooms then a Municipal Waste show? Those new toilets will be rocking back and forth in a frightened, fetal ball position by night’s end.

