Last Minute Gift for the Jamband Fan: Lockn Tix

It's nearly Christmas and you've neglected to spend hours shopping for those music lovers in your life.
Fear not - Lockn festival ticket receipts print from home:
Earlier this month, organizers Peter Shapiro and Dave Frey announced 2017 returning acts like Widespread Panic and Gov't Mule, along with festival newcomers The Avett Brothers, Brandie Carlile (slated to play last year but did not perform), and a long list of festival favorites.
Lockn 2017 is set to deliver predictably jam band-focused acts and a true-to-its-origins lineup. The four-day event will take place between Aug. 24-27 at Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington, Virginia.
Most notable is Phil Lesh, who along with Keller Williams has played the festival every year since it began, and will be performing a 40th anniversary set of "Terrapin Station" with The Terrapin Family Band.
Four day passes range from early bird general admission ($259), to VIP ($849), and a wide array of lodging and camping options on-site and at the nearby Wintergreen Resort. In past years, single-day and two-day passes have been offered a couple months before the event, but there's no guarantee these will be available in Lockn's fifth trip to Oak Ridge.
Toss these tickets in any stocking and watch the faces of your friends and family light up with the happiness found in summertime mountain air.
Full lineup (in order of announcement):
The Avett Brothers
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
Brandi Carlile
Keller Williams
Gov’t Mule
moe.
JJ Grey & Mofro
Eric Krasno Band
John Butler Trio
Margo Price
TAUK
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Marcus King Band
Los Colognes
The Suffers
Umphrey’s McGee
Greensky Bluegrass
The String Cheese Incident
Keller Williams’ Grateful Gospel
Widespread Panic
Phil Lesh & Friends
Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band
The Revivalists
