A New Biergarten from Capital Ale House for South Side

Biergartens are hot and the latest, Fest Biergarten, is coming from Capital Ale House later in the summer in the Woodlake Commons Shopping Center. The idea is to strip down the menu to sausages, cheese, charcuterie, sandwiches and big pretzels — simple fare that marries well with beer.

Although indoor seating will be available, the outdoor aspect — the biergarten — will be Fest’s focus. And you’ve probably noticed it already — it’s not hard to extrapolate that the new restaurant’s name is a shortening of Oktoberfest, Germany’s biggest beer party, where outdoor drinking and sausages figure prominently.

You can expect local craft beer, as well as beer from Germany and other parts of Europe. For nonbeer drinkers, wine and root beer on tap will also be available. Owner Matt Simmons wants Fest to be family friendly.

“It’s right on the way home for the thousands of people who live in Woodlake, Hampton Park, the three fox neighborhoods of Fox Croft, Creek, and Fire, Magnolia Green and the many other neighborhoods in the area,” said Simmons in a news release.

“The locals will find this to be a fun, casual place on Hull Street that’s locally owned and not a big chain,” added Simmons’ partner, Chris Holder.

And, for the busy folks homeward bound, Fest's food and beer can be packaged and taken away for a personal beer festival on the back patio.