Weekly Food Notes: Martin's, Alcohol Shortages + More

The original owners of the Crazy Greek have opened the Greek Taverna in the restaurant’s old spot at 1903 Staples Mill Road with the Panos’ family's traditional favorites and a few surprises. You can find more details here.

Brew American Gastropub has been busy. The beer hasn't gone anywhere, but the interior has had a makeover and so has the menu: It emphasizes burgers and a raw bar full of oysters these days.

Mean Bird — until now, only a food truck — has found a permanent home at the old Sticky To-Go-Go spot at 2232 W. Main St. You can expect its signature buckets of vegan fried chicken or actual fried chicken at the beginning of the summer.

Tune in on May 23 to see Belmont Butchery's Tanya Cauthen take on Food Network's "Chopped." She can't tell us how she fared before air time, but let us all pray to the basket gods that her ingredients were kind to her.

Do your local ABC stores' shelves look a little bare to you? Don't panic but it looks like there's a shortage of brown liquor due to "explosive growth." Here's what's going on.

Off-Broad Appetit has announced its chef lineup and $125 tickets are now available to the event the night before Broad Appetit.Net proceeds benefit FeedMore.

The last remaining Martin’s stores that weren’t sold to Publix will close on July 10 and Aug. 2, reports the Times-Dispatch.