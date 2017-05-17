Lidl to Open June 15

Lidl announced that it would open its first U.S. stores June 15. The catch? The discount grocery chain didn’t say which of the 20 planned stores would be first. The rest, Supermarket News reports, will open sometime later in the summer.

“Lidl’s entry promises additional points of pressure to a U.S. grocery market already struggling with overcapacity, slowing sales affected by deflation and price competitiveness threatening profits,” according to Supermarket News.

Richmond area locations include 12151 W. Broad St., 5110 S. Laburnum Ave. and 1311 Mall Drive in Chesterfield.

Let the games begin, Lidl. May the odds be ever in your favor.