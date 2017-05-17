Style Weekly

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Lidl to Open June 15

It's the latest shot over the bow in Richmond's grocery wars.

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 2:49 PM

Lidl announced that it would open its first U.S. stores on June 15. The catch? The discount grocery chain didn’t say which of the 20 planned stores would be first. The rest, Supermarket News reports, will open sometime later in the summer.

“Lidl’s entry promises additional points of pressure to a U.S. grocery market already struggling with overcapacity, slowing sales affected by deflation and price competitiveness threatening profits,” says Supermarket News.

Richmond area locations include 12151 W. Broad St., 5110 S. Laburnum Ave. and 1311 Mall Drive in Chesterfield.

Let the games begin, Lidl. May the odds be ever in your favor.

