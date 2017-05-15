The Greek Taverna Is Now Open

The Greek Taverna is open at 1903 Staples Mill Road. It’s the latest from the original Crazy Greek owners Kitsa and Greg Panos, along with daughter Toula Panos Suleymanian and her husband Gagik. The family also owns Mama Cucina.

The old space had been completely renovated. “The ambience [is] chic and modern (including a new 12-seat bar), the food is classic homemade Greek overseen by head chef Jonathan Scott,” formerly of Lemaire and the Foundry Grill, Suleymanian said in a news release.

In addition to the Panos’ family’s favorites, the focus will also be on seafood. “My grandfather and mom are from the island of Chios in the Aegean, and my grandfather, George Spanos, owned Byram’s here in the city — well known for its seafood,” said Suleymanian. “He was actually the original founder of the Crazy Greek, so fresh seafood will certainly be a key part of our menu.”

The Greek Taverna’s hours are lunch and dinner Mondays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Fridays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. thegreektavernarva.com.