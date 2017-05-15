Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

Short Order Blog

Archives | RSS

click to enlarge greek_taverna_web.jpg

Monday, May 15, 2017

The Greek Taverna Is Now Open

Get ready for a menu full of traditional Greek favorites.

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 12:28 PM

The Greek Taverna is open at 1903 Staples Mill Road. It’s the latest from the original Crazy Greek owners Kitsa and Greg Panos, along with daughter Toula Panos Suleymanian and her husband Gagik. The family also owns Mama Cucina.

The old space had been completely renovated. “The ambience [is] chic and modern (including a new 12-seat bar), the food is classic homemade Greek overseen by head chef Jonathan Scott,” formerly of Lemaire and the Foundry Grill, Suleymanian said in a news release.

In addition to the Panos’ family’s favorites, the focus will also be on seafood. “My grandfather and mom are from the island of Chios in the Aegean, and my grandfather, George Spanos, owned Byram’s here in the city — well known for its seafood,” said Suleymanian. “He was actually the original founder of the Crazy Greek, so fresh seafood will certainly be a key part of our menu.”

The Greek Taverna’s hours are lunch and dinner Mondays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. and Fridays-Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. thegreektavernarva.com.

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Short Order Blog

  • Re: A New Boathouse to Open in Hopewell

    • i visited the new restaurant under construction in hopewell where the old navigators den restaurant…

    • Posted by CM
    • on May 4, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation