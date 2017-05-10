Weekly Food Notes: More Doughnuts! More Pizza! More Wine!

The Times-Dispatch has a story about Sugar Shack Donuts' new Hanover store and the addition of Luther Burger to its shop on Hugenot Road. If you’d like to read more about these and the interesting way that owner Ian Kelley has expanded his company, check out my story, “Sugar Buzz,” from our April 26 issue.

Although chain restaurants aren’t usually my focus, I have a soft spot for Mellow Mushroom. It’s now open at 12121 W. Broad St., in the oft-mentioned GreenGate development, which, in addition, will soon boast the Daily Kitchen & Bar and West Coast Provisions, two outposts of Richmond Restaurant Group’s Carytown restaurants, plus EAT Restaurant Partners’ Red Salt Chophouse and Sushi.

The Athens Taverna is back in the hands of the Giavos family and will reopen under the ownership of Josephine Flemotomos, Johnny Giavos' sister, reports Richmond magazine, after remaining empty for three years. There are plans to update the interior — let's all cross our fingers for new booths.

Top 40 Under 40 winner Chris Davis, owner of Alamo BBQ in Church Hill, is about to open his latest venture, Frontier, in September, Richmond BizSense reports. You can read a little more about the spot in the October 18, 2016 issue of Style.

Nationally lauded Sub Rosa Bakery is pulling out the wine: Richmond magazine reports that it will start selling wine by the glass and bottle on Sunday, May 14. It’s also inaugurating Sub Rosato, a twice-a-month wine bar pop-up with charcuterie from J.M. Stock Provisions.

Sad news: Joe's Inn in the Fan announced on Instagram that one of its longtime regulars and close friend, Albert Biddle, passed away. He was a beloved teacher at Douglas Freeman High School. And if you're a Joe's customer, you may know him by the dish that bears his name -- spaghetti Albert, a scaled down version of Joe's usual mammoth plates of pasta. "He will be deeply missed," the restaurant wrote, "and forever honored by both his favorite booth and his eponymous spaghetti."