Weekly Food Notes: Meat, Permanent Parties + More

Mr. Giavos, how do you do it all? I can answer partially — with the help of partners. Johnny Giavos and Manny Mendez, co-owners of Kuba Kuba, Kuba Kuba Dos and Galley, along with Chris DiLauro, the third co-owner of Galley, are opening Little Nickel in the old Celito Lindo space at 4702 Forest Hill Ave. The concept is still up for grabs, but the Times-Dispatch reports that Giavos says, “I want it to be fun.” He and Mendez are also opening a coffee shop next door to Galley in the now-closed Mandarin Palace, expanding the mothership’s kitchen and its storage as well. Giavos also says he’s working to open another small market a la Stella’s Grocery in Scott’s Addition, but the deal hasn’t been finalized.

Let’s all do the Hof — the Hofheimer Building’s rooftop party is now permanent. Owners Annie and Carter Snipes are opening the HofGarden, which will be located on the top floor and roof of the building at 2818 W. Broad St. It’s a collaboration with longtime mixologist Bobby Kruger and will feature 24 taps that focus on German and local beer. “HofGarten is a famous park in Munich so the idea of a German-influenced beer concept seemed like a natural fit in Scott’s Addition,” Kruger said in a press release. It will be open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 4-11 p.m. at first before expanding its hours daily. hofheimerbuilding.com.

Don’t get confused — Tricycle Gardens has updated its logo, website design and name to just plain Tricycle. The new branding is meant to reflect its growth as a more encompassing nonprofit. “Over the years we’ve grown beyond developing small gardens to being catalytic in urban agriculture,” says Sally Schwitters, Tricycle’s executive director. tricylegardens.org.

It’s tea for two in Carytown with the opening of the Tottering Teacup at 3222 W. Cary St. You can nibble on tea sandwiches and bakery items while sipping a cup of the most civilized of beverages. thetotteringteacup.com.

Carnivores, take note. J.M. Stock Provisions has created Meat Club, a subscription-based, weekly or biweekly selection of meats selected by its discerning butchers on West Main Street. Packages include Down 2 Boogie for $38 all the way up to the Big Kahuna for $80. stockprovisions.com.

Last week, Szechuan-focused Ding’s Kitchen took over the Sakura Japanese Sushi & Steak space at 711 N. Lombardy St., reports Richmond BizSense. thedingskitchen.com.