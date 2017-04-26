Style Weekly

April 26, 2017 Food & Drink » Short Order Blog

Weekly Food Notes: Sizzling North Side, Expanding Choices + More 

By
short_order_teaser.jpg

Steam Bell Beer Works announced that it's opening a second location, Canon & Draw, at 1527 and 1529 W. Main St. near Foo Dog in the fall. Beer lovers can expect eight different brews, live music and a rotating menu. Brad and Brittany Cooper, siblings of Steam Bell’s founder, Brad Cooper, will run the new brewery. "Customers should expect a different portfolio of beers than they've become accustomed to at Steam Bell," Cooper said in a news release. facebook.com/canonanddraw.

It seems as if 2017 is shaping up to be a year of expansion: Mama J.’s Kitchen is planning to take over the building next door at 411 N. First St., reports Richmond BizSense. The longtime Richmond favorite wants to increase capacity for its catering business and will expand the kitchen and move its offices to the new building. mamajskitchen.com.

It’s a family affair for Joe Kiatsuranon — YaYa’s Cookbook, named for his mother and grandmother — will open Thursday, April 27 at 11674 W. Broad St. in Short Pump. The owner of Sabai and My Noodle Bar has created a menu full of Thai food, sushi and craft cocktails.

North Side will see yet another spot open its doors, this time in an old auto repair shop, BizSense says. Sisters Kristin and Kia Player will open Dixie Bell’s at 400 W. Brookland Park Blvd. in the fall.

Sapori Ristorante Italiano has closed in Chester, reports the Times-Dispatch. There’s a For Lease sign in the window, but no other details.

