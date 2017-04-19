Amazon Prime Now Delivers Beer and Wine

Whoa, whoa, whoa here, Amazon. What did you just say? Your Prime Now service is delivering cold beer and wine — chilled wine — to Richmonders right this very minute?

Shut the front door.

But it’s true. Richmond is now a city where you can get a properly chilled bottle of Nobilo Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc for $9.99 delivered free to your door within two hours. The selection, admittedly, isn’t deep — although you can find bottles from a couple of Virginia wineries — but if that dinner party is going well and the wine is running low, a few standards will do the trick.

Like the wine, the craft beer selection isn’t that exciting, and local varieties — other than Stone Brewing, which doesn’t count, and Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, which does — are barely represented. The good news is that you can buy a six-pack of Buskey Cider and try out its new(ish) RVA Cider.

You can also add wine glasses, stoppers or those big aluminum tubs that keep beer cold at parties to the delivery guy’s list. I’m not sure how a Harry Potter Platform 9 3/4 plastic cup fits in with the rest of the choices, but hey, no judgment here. I can drink wine my way and you can drink yours in a wizard cup with a straw.

Just be careful when drunk-clicking for a reasonably priced bottle of sparkling wine. Prime Now also offers Dom Perignon for $176.99. It’s actually a decent price for the champagne, but a little hard on the wallet a 10 p.m. — the cutoff time for ordering.