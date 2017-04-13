Rappahannock to Reopen Next Week

Although the fire was limited to the hood over the stove in the kitchen area, the smoke and water damage wasn’t. Rappahannock on East Grace Street closed a month ago to clean up and repair the restaurant’s space. Fortunately, its next-door sibling, Rapp Session, was able to stay open. And Mayor Levar Stoney and the city's director of planning, Mark Olinger, checked in regularly, co-owner Ryan Croxton says.

Now, that’s all in the past, or it’s about to be — Rappahannock will reopen on Thursday, April 20. That day, you can celebrate along with the owners and staff while sliding a few half-price oysters in your mouth.

"The outpouring has been truly touching, and we couldn’t be more grateful,” says Croxton.

Rapp Session’s menu has also received a makeover — or, more properly, an expansion. The closure next door gave the staff time to come up with a few new things: grab-and-go items for breakfast and lunch, including the Crabbie ($4) — baked crab and cheese on an English muffin, extensively tested by the owners, Croxton says — plus a poke bowl ($10), seafood salad ($3.50), and sandwiches ($7-$8).

Open Table is already taking reservations at Rapphannock, and Rapp Session will debut its new offerings the same day that the restaurant reopens next door.

“We’re proud to say,” Croxton says, “[all of our staff] will be back this Thursday, ready to serve.”