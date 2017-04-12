Weekly Food Notes: Fighting Fish, Nitrogen Blasting + More

Freshii has fast-casually set up shop in Willow Lawn. You’ll find good-for-you dishes in the form of salads, wraps and burritos -- although do you really know the difference between a wrap and a burrito? I’d go for a smoothie instead to avoid existential angst. freshii.com.

A few nuggets from Richmond BizSense: Sabai co-owner Brandon Pearson is also a skilled ironworker and makes some pretty fine furniture, too. He’s throwing all these things together with a food truck called Aloi that he plans to park behind his new Scott’s Addition furniture shop at 3103 W. Leigh St. … Karen Verdisco began serving burgers and craft beer at Brew American Gastropub on South Side back in 2013, and at the beginning of this year, opened Pie Hole Pizza in Ashland. Now, she’s readying a second location of the pizza place in Midlothian. A summer opening is planned. pieholepizzarva.com. … JKogi co-owner Jay Ko is opening a sushi place, Fighting Fish, in the spot formerly known as the Cultured Swine at 317 N. Second St. in Jackson Ward. Search Facebook for Fighting Fish.

If you haven’t seen ice cream made in less than 30 seconds with liquid nitrogen, then you haven’t lived. Richmond magazine tells us that Sweet Turtle -- seriously, have they heard that this is the home of Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt? -- is rolling out some super cool milkshakes, ice cream and something it calls Dragon’s Breath -- nitrogen-infused breakfast cereal. sweet-turtle.com.

It’s springtime and that means the first Richmond Restaurant Week of the year to benefit FeedMore is ready to roll out on April 24 through April 30. Participating restaurants include Amour Wine Bistro, Lehja, Saison and more. You can find the full details at richmondrestaurantweek.com.