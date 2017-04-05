Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

Short Order Blog

Archives | RSS

short_order_teaser.jpg

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Weekly Food Notes: Beer, Barbecue + More

Posted By on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 1:34 PM

The loss of a bakery is a blow to its neighbors — that’s how folks felt when Lucille’s Bakery closed at 719 N. Meadow St. Fortunately, Red Cap Patisserie had taken over the space and from Wednesday to Saturday offers co-owner Martine Wladar’s take on French and European pastry. redcaprva.com.

Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse is open in the old Croaker’s Spot at 538 N. Second St. in Jackson Ward. Owner Cynthia Matthews expanded the space and as the name indicates, you’ll find a menu full of ribs, barbecue, smoked chicken and even smoked salmon. jacksonsbeergardenandsmokehouse.com.

Richmond-based Red Eye Cookie Co. has gone to court with Insomnia Cookies. Insomnia says the Red Eye’s logo is too similiar to its own, reports Richmond BizSense. Insomnia Cookies has more than 100 stores, including ones in Richmond and Charlottesville. It was Red Eye’s plans to open a second location in Charlottesville that prompted the lawsuit. redeyecookie.com and insomniacookies.com.

And there never can be too many breweries, am I right? BizSense reports that Fine Creek Brewing Co. and its three-barrel system and tasting room will open this spring in Powhatan next to the Mill at Fine Creek. finecreekbrewing.com.

Happenings:

On Saturday, April 8th, Buskey Cider will release its Strawberry Rhubarb cider. Three dollars of each pint will be donated to Courthouse Creek Cider's owners, Eric and Eliza Cioffi, who suffered a devastating fire. On the same day, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery is accepting donations and will donate part of the proceeds from its release of its Supreme Leader Spiced Imperial Stout and Great Commander Imperial Stout. buskeycider.com and lickingholecreek.com.

Ardent Craft Ales brings back Swine & Brine for the third time nn Saturday, April 8. It’s a day of pork, oysters and beer, with selections from a bunch of vendors, including Sabai, Saison, Rappahannock Oyster Co., and a guest appearance by Blue Bee Cider. Tickets cost $6 and will buy you either a dish or a beverage. ardentcraftales.com.

The dog-friendly Bow Wow Luau to benefit Richmond Animal Care and Control at Strangeways Brewing will work its way into your heart from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. strangewaysbrewing.com.

And finally, you don’t want to waste any more time — Henrico Restaurant Week ends Sunday, April 9. henricorestaurantweek.com.

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Short Order Blog

  • Re: Update: Two Richmond Businesses Will Offer Discounts to Women

    • Everyone gets a trophy! ... Oops I mean discount! Stand and deliver you snowflakes!

    • Posted by im1badmuthah
    • on April 5, 2017

  • Re: Girl Scout Cookies — Squared

    • Great food article. I'm always accusing older people of lacking or having lost a sense…

    • Posted by 1Ronald
    • on April 4, 2017

  • Re: Update: Two Richmond Businesses Will Offer Discounts to Women

    • Any break a woman can have is well deserved. However, Brewer's is violating the US…

    • Posted by 1Ronald
    • on April 4, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Top Commenters

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation