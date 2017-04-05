Weekly Food Notes: Beer, Barbecue + More

The loss of a bakery is a blow to its neighbors — that’s how folks felt when Lucille’s Bakery closed at 719 N. Meadow St. Fortunately, Red Cap Patisserie had taken over the space and from Wednesday to Saturday offers co-owner Martine Wladar’s take on French and European pastry. redcaprva.com.

Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse is open in the old Croaker’s Spot at 538 N. Second St. in Jackson Ward. Owner Cynthia Matthews expanded the space and as the name indicates, you’ll find a menu full of ribs, barbecue, smoked chicken and even smoked salmon. jacksonsbeergardenandsmokehouse.com.

Richmond-based Red Eye Cookie Co. has gone to court with Insomnia Cookies. Insomnia says the Red Eye’s logo is too similiar to its own, reports Richmond BizSense. Insomnia Cookies has more than 100 stores, including ones in Richmond and Charlottesville. It was Red Eye’s plans to open a second location in Charlottesville that prompted the lawsuit. redeyecookie.com and insomniacookies.com.

And there never can be too many breweries, am I right? BizSense reports that Fine Creek Brewing Co. and its three-barrel system and tasting room will open this spring in Powhatan next to the Mill at Fine Creek. finecreekbrewing.com.

Happenings:

On Saturday, April 8th, Buskey Cider will release its Strawberry Rhubarb cider. Three dollars of each pint will be donated to Courthouse Creek Cider's owners, Eric and Eliza Cioffi, who suffered a devastating fire. On the same day, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery is accepting donations and will donate part of the proceeds from its release of its Supreme Leader Spiced Imperial Stout and Great Commander Imperial Stout. buskeycider.com and lickingholecreek.com.

Ardent Craft Ales brings back Swine & Brine for the third time nn Saturday, April 8. It’s a day of pork, oysters and beer, with selections from a bunch of vendors, including Sabai, Saison, Rappahannock Oyster Co., and a guest appearance by Blue Bee Cider. Tickets cost $6 and will buy you either a dish or a beverage. ardentcraftales.com.

The dog-friendly Bow Wow Luau to benefit Richmond Animal Care and Control at Strangeways Brewing will work its way into your heart from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. strangewaysbrewing.com.

And finally, you don’t want to waste any more time — Henrico Restaurant Week ends Sunday, April 9. henricorestaurantweek.com.