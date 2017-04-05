Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

Short Order Blog

Archives | RSS

click to enlarge jacksons_web.jpg

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse is Now Open

Bring on the barbecue.

Posted By on Wed, Apr 5, 2017 at 11:43 AM

Although there were hints last summer that Croaker’s Spot was coming back to its original Jackson Ward location at 119 E. Leigh St., Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse has taken over the space and is now open. Owner Cynthia Matthews expanded the space, and as the name indicates, the smoker in the back is pumping out a menu full of ribs, barbecue, smoked chicken and even smoked salmon. Check this space soon for details. jacksonsbeergardenandsmokehouse.com.

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Short Order Blog

  • Re: Update: Two Richmond Businesses Will Offer Discounts to Women

    • Everyone gets a trophy! ... Oops I mean discount! Stand and deliver you snowflakes!

    • Posted by im1badmuthah
    • on April 5, 2017

  • Re: Girl Scout Cookies — Squared

    • Great food article. I'm always accusing older people of lacking or having lost a sense…

    • Posted by 1Ronald
    • on April 4, 2017

  • Re: Update: Two Richmond Businesses Will Offer Discounts to Women

    • Any break a woman can have is well deserved. However, Brewer's is violating the US…

    • Posted by 1Ronald
    • on April 4, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Top Commenters

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation