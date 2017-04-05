Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse is Now Open

Although there were hints last summer that Croaker’s Spot was coming back to its original Jackson Ward location at 119 E. Leigh St., Jackson’s Beer Garden & Smokehouse has taken over the space and is now open. Owner Cynthia Matthews expanded the space, and as the name indicates, the smoker in the back is pumping out a menu full of ribs, barbecue, smoked chicken and even smoked salmon. Check this space soon for details. jacksonsbeergardenandsmokehouse.com.