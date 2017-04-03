Girl Scout Cookies — Squared

It’s difficult to imagine, but there is a way to make Girl Scout cookies even more amazing than they already are. Chef Tammy Brawley of the Green Kitchen took some of these hotly anticipated annual treats and transformed them for an area Girl Scout troop’s big bake sale. Ponder these enticing names: Caramel DeLite milkshakes, Thin Mint truffles and Thanks-A-Lot mini chocolate tarts.

Now, if you have any spare boxes lying about, you’ll be in business with Brawley’s recipes. (Of course, I’m kidding. You’ll have to go out and buy some because who can keep a box of Girl Scout cookies around for any length of time?)

Caramel DeLite Milkshake