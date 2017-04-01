Style Weekly

Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion

Short Order Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  
click to enlarge Whole Foods now carries the Japanese treat, mochi. It's been called the next macaron.

Whole Foods now carries the Japanese treat, mochi. It's been called the next macaron.

Saturday, April 1, 2017

To Mochi or Not to Mochi?

Whole Foods will help you decide.

Posted By on Sat, Apr 1, 2017 at 9:00 AM

The jury is still out on what I think of mochi, those little round balls of ice cream encased in a thin layer of soft dough made from rice. I have always thought ice cream was just fine on its own, in a bowl, in a cone or on a stick and covered in dark chocolate.

But Whole Foods Market is betting the rest of you will eat them up. They now have a self-serve freezer full of flavors like double chocolate, green tea, matcha green tea, black sesame, sweet mango, ripe strawberry, red bean, vanilla bean and Kona coffee. They’re $1.50 each or $10 for $12. The freezer is near the bakery department.

Whole Foods Market, 11173 W. Broad St.,Glen Allen, 364-4050, wholefoodsmarket.com.

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Short Order Blog

  • Re: Update: Two Richmond Businesses Will Offer Discounts to Women

    • In love this idea. Way to go awesome independent RVA stores!!!

    • Posted by Kate Green Park
    • on April 3, 2017

  • Re: Update: Two Richmond Businesses Will Offer Discounts to Women

    • Paul Hammond proves that wage inequality doesn't exist and shouldn't be a topic for conversation…

    • Posted by Army of one
    • on April 3, 2017

  • Re: Update: Two Richmond Businesses Will Offer Discounts to Women

    • Perhaps they should price their goods on a sliding scale. Most of the women in…

    • Posted by paul hammond
    • on April 3, 2017
  • More »
    • Style Weekly

    Top Commenters

    Other Publications

    2016+Healthy+Aging
    Richmond+360+%28Other%29
    Women+in+the+Arts
    Black+Book

    Style Weekly's mission is to provide smart, witty and tenacious coverage of Richmond. Our editorial team strives to reveal Richmond's true identity through unflinching journalism, incisive writing, thoughtful criticism, arresting photography and sophisticated presentation.

    We make sense of the news; pursue those in power; explore the city's arts and culture; open windows on provocative ideas; and help readers know Richmond through its people. We give readers the information to make intelligent decisions.

    Copyright © 2017 Style Weekly
    Richmond's alternative for news, arts, culture and opinion
    All rights reserved
    Powered by Foundation