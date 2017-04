On April 4, women will have finally caught up with men — and two Richmond businesses will help them celebrate.

Equal Pay Day marks the date when a woman, working through last year up till Tuesday, will have earned the same as a man did in 2016 for the same job.

Brewer's Café in Manchester will offer a 21-percent discount on food and coffee to all women to reflect the wage gap difference.

“I was a stockbroker and worked in corporate America for 10 years,” says owner A.J. Brewer. “It was something people talked about a lot. And it’s a great cause worth fighting for.”

In addition, Chop Suey Books in Carytown will offer a discount of 21 percent to all of its customers.

The press release from Progress Virginia has more:

Businesses across the commonwealth are participating in Equal Pay Day to stand up and say that women deserve to be paid for equal work. Virginia women are still paid only 80 cents for every dollar paid to men. African American women in Virginia make only 60 cents and Latina women in Virginia earn only 55 cents for every dollar a white man makes. Brewer's Café and Chop Suey Books are offering discounts throughout the day to bring attention to the gender wage gap while also providing literature on the issue to customers. Progress Virginia is organizing the event and partnering with the business to highlight the impact of the gender wage gap on our families.

What: Equal Pay Day Virginia to highlight the gender wage gap

Brewer's Café, Chop Suey Books and Progress Virginia Where: Brewer's Café, 1125 Bainbridge St. and Chop Suey Books, 2913 W. Cary St.

Brewer's Café, 1125 Bainbridge St. and Chop Suey Books, 2913 W. Cary St. When: All day on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Update: A local group called Lean In RVA also got businesses to participate in the campaign. These businesses will be offering discounts on Equal Pay Day:

707 Fine Clothing - 20 percent off entire purchase

CodeVA - 20 percent off Girls Week camp

Grapevine & Design Studio, LLC - 20 percent off ticket to paint and sip for the night

World of Mirth - 20 percent off purchases

Splash n Dash Car Wash & Detailing - 20 percent off an Ultra Wash