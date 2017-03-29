Style Weekly

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

Weekly Food Notes: Korean Fried Chicken and Ice Cream

What more do you want?

Posted By on Wed, Mar 29, 2017 at 11:39 AM

Another slow week in Richmond — but that means nothing. The dining scene here can skyrocket at any time and probably will.

It announced it was coming in November and now it’s happened: Korean chain BB.Q Premium Chicken opened its doors in the old Shoryuken space at 900 W. Franklin St. The franchise first came to the U.S. in 2015. bbqchickenusa.com.

Bev’s Homemade Ice Cream announced on Facebook that at long last, on Saturday, it’s reopening in Carytown after a devastating fire in the fall. bevsicecream.com.

In other Carytown news, the Times-Dispatch reports that the Good Leaf Salad Market is opening at 2925 W. Cary St. There are few details, but the spot will, in fact, sell plenty of salads. goodleafsalads.com.

Pupatella Neapolitan Pizzeria, of Arlington, is opening in the old Rancho T spot. Why is the entry of a new chain into the Richmond food scene significant? The building at 1 N. Morris St. has a checkered history of failed restaurants. Can the backing of a corporation break the curse? The company is also planning three as-yet-to-be-announced locations in the Richmond area. pupatella.com.

