Weekly Food Notes: Fried Chicken, Bowling + More

Saadia's Juice Box and Yoga Bar at 402 1/2 N. Second St., is throwing a party for its grand opening on Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. You can expect drinks, DJ’ed music, plus burlesque and belly dancers, and acrobatic yoga instructors, which sounds pretty dang exciting. saadiasjuicebox.com.

Oh, Laura Lee's! You know the way to a Richmonder’s heart. Brunch service starts Sunday, March 5. lauraleesrva.com.

In a much-needed course correction, the James Beard Foundation fixed one glaring mistake: It added Sub Rosa Bakery’s Evin Dogu to her brother’s name to its best baker award category. "My sense is that the committee was not aware of the fact that both Evin and I are equal collaborators creatively and in production. I informed them, and they immediately updated the listing," Evrim Dogu said in the Times-Dispatch. jamesbeard.org.

Vegan fried chicken? Don’t run around talking trash about it until you’ve had a bite. Mean Bird Chicken, the food truck that will convince you of its crunchy goodness announced on Facebook that it will move into the old Sticky To Go Go space. No date is set yet, but you can catch the truck one more time, it’ll be at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery tonight and on Saturday, March 3 at Blue Bee Cider. meanbirdrva.com.

Things continue to rock and roll along the Boulevard: A boutique bowling alley is coming to 939 Myers St., reports Richmond BizSense. River City Roll will cost $5 million, have 20 lanes and will serve high-end fare with table service. Is bowling a bit too active for you? The new entertainment spot will offer shuffleboard and Skee-Ball, too.