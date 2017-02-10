Style Weekly

Friday, February 10, 2017

The Hard Shell Downtown Reopens

Everything old is new again.

Posted By on Fri, Feb 10, 2017 at 2:49 PM

The Hard Shell Downtown has been shucking oysters in a block that straddles Shockoe Slip and Shockoe Bottom for 22 years. A month ago, Richmond Restaurant Group, which also owns the Daily Kitchen & Bar, East Coast Provisions, Pearl Raw Bar and the Hill Cafe, quietly closed the seafood restaurant for renovations.

Tonight, the Hard Shell will open back up. You’ll see a lighter, more upscale, industrial-chic space with gray-buttoned booths and lots of wood, along with Carrera marble and white washed wood tables. The stage area is now a raw bar, and although the paper on the tables hasn’t gone anywhere, the new interior is meant to match a new menu that will roll out during the next couple of weeks.

The Hard Shell Downtown is located at 1411 E. Cary St. and is open Mondays-Saturdays 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sundays 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

