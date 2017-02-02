The Kabob Place Is Now Open in the West End

If you’re feeling peckish after your workout at Gold’s Gym in the West End, you can pop over to the Kabob Place — House of Kabobs and Karahi's and either eat-in or grab some takeout for dinner later on. The owners, Shawn Munir and Juana Ulloa, who also owned the Fan’s Trolley Market, opened their new spot at 8900 W. Broad St. on Wednesday, Feb. 1. It specializes in Afghani, Pakistani and Indian fare.

"We have always wanted to open a kabob restaurant in the West End since the area is very diversified and there is no genuine kabob restaurant in the surrounding area,” Munir said in a news release. "We decided to open our restaurant at Gold's Gym Plaza because of its diversified dine-in/out [destinations ] which was missing Indian/Pakistani/Afghan representation."

The Kabob Place is open Sundays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Fridays Saturdays 11 a.m.-11 p.m .