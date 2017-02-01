Style Weekly

click to enlarge A rendering of the new Casa Del Barco to open this summer.

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

A Second Casa Del Barco Is Coming to Short Pump

Independent restaurants are making their move west.

Posted By on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 9:59 AM

It’s time for Short Pump to sit up and take notice. Casa Del Barco is on its way to Short Pump Town Center this summer, to keep its sibling restaurant, the Boathouse, company at this shopping center full of chain restaurants.

“We wanted to find the right fit for our second Casa del Barco location and when the opportunity to open at Short Pump Town Center was available, we knew we couldn’t pass it up,” said Boathouse Group owner Kevin Healy in a news release.

For downtown denizens, the spot west of Richmond won’t hold too many surprises — but that’s a good thing. One addition will differentiate it from the other location. Besides craft cocktails, the restaurant’s Mexican menu and 200 tequilas and mezcals inside, the new Casa Del Barco will make private event rooms available, and — best of all — offer an open-air, rooftop tequileria, spokesperson Megan Irwin says.

It’s a busy time for Healy’s restaurant group. A fourth Boathouse is planned for Hopewell this year, too.

“We’ve been a part of the Richmond dining community for almost 30 years and we don’t plan on stopping anytime soon,” Healy says.

