Weekly Food Notes: New Brews, Out-of-Town Openings + More

Stella’s has started serving Richmond’s favorite Greek fare in Charleston, South Carolina. Grandstaff & Stein announced that its new location in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, is open for business. And Sugar Shack Donuts soon will serve its irresistible wares this month in Cocoa, Florida — its 10th shop to date. grandstaffandstein.com/outerbanks and sugarshackdonuts.com

Champion Brewing Co. opened in the old Aurora space at 401 E. Grace St. In a few weeks, you’ll be able to stop by its pub area for a Southern-style taco, once Michele Jones and Jason Alley finish working feverishly to open Sur Taco and Sandwich. championbrewingcompany.com.

Self-serve . . . wine? Richmond BizSense reports that Richmond Wine Station will open in part of the Gather space at 2930 W. Broad St. How will it work? Think of a fro-yo shop, the report suggests: You get a glass and a card, and then walk around trying out different varieties of wine from the taps along the walls. Snacks also will be served and you can buy a bottle to take home.

And in news from the chains: Tara Thai has closed, BizSense also reports. It was around for 14 years — since the Short Pump Town Center first opened. No word as to what will occupy its space. There are two more chain closures in Short Pump: The Applebee’s spot soon will become Cava Mezze Grill, which first started in Washington, D.C., before expanding to five states. Plus, the TGI Fridays in the Downtown Short Pump shopping center will give way to the Florida chain, World of Beer, the Times-Dispatch reports. cavagrill.com and world of beer.com.

And remember, if your looking for something to do, Continental Divide will hold Lordy, Lordy: Puppies, Tacos & Tequila Because Adri Is 40 on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6 p.m. with portions of the event proceeds going to Sanctuary Rescue. Because who doesn’t love puppies? eatdivide.com.

Also on Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m., you can finally learn how to make dumplings while eating dumplings with Sarah and Seo Choi for $45 at Mise en Place. Secure your spot at dumplingworkshop.eventbrite.com.