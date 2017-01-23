Style Weekly

Gelati Celesti owner Steve Rosser (right) with designer Peter Fraser (left) during the construction of the ice cream shop's Short Pump location.

Scott Elmquist

Monday, January 23, 2017

Gelati Celesti Announces Opening Date for Boulevard Store

Let the screaming begin.

Posted By on Mon, Jan 23, 2017 at 12:49 PM

Gelati Celesti will open its newest shop on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 1400 N. Boulevard.

This will be the ice cream store’s fourth location. It’s also Gelati Celesti’s largest shop and will boast both a roll-up garage door and a community table. Owner Steve Rosser tapped 37 Design Studios’s Peter Fraser to create the industrial-inflected interior. The two have worked together on other locations.

“We selected this location partly because of the incredible craft scene that is quickly defining the area that is quickly defining the area,” said Rosser in a news release. He plans to collaborate with the many breweries, cideries, distilleries and coffee roasters of Scott’s Addition.

The new shop will be open Sundays-Thursdays noon-10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays noon-11 p.m. gelatiicecream.com.

