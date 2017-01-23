Gelati Celesti Announces Opening Date for Boulevard Store

Gelati Celesti will open its newest shop on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 1400 N. Boulevard.

This will be the ice cream store’s fourth location. It’s also Gelati Celesti’s largest shop and will boast both a roll-up garage door and a community table. Owner Steve Rosser tapped 37 Design Studios’s Peter Fraser to create the industrial-inflected interior. The two have worked together on other locations.

“We selected this location partly because of the incredible craft scene that is quickly defining the area that is quickly defining the area,” said Rosser in a news release. He plans to collaborate with the many breweries, cideries, distilleries and coffee roasters of Scott’s Addition.

The new shop will be open Sundays-Thursdays noon-10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays noon-11 p.m. gelatiicecream.com.